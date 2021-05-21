Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the touring announcement made this morning.

As noted, WWE announced that they are returning to the road with a 25-city tour that begins on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and a live RAW on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets for those three shows go on sale this Wednesday, and WWE will be announcing the rest of the dates in the coming weeks. The 25-city schedule will run through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Triple H touted the return to the road, WWE’s first touring since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the company is welcoming back their biggest Superstars – the fans.

“As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse. We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?,” he wrote.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns responded to the announcement with an in-character tweet.

He wrote, “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief live and in person.”

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley added, “Don’t miss your chance to see the greatest @WWE Champion of your lifetime LIVE in person! #WWERaw”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL looked forward to fans’ pent up demand from the lockdown being unleashed in arenas across the country.

“Awesome! So happy to see @wwe going back on the road. The pent up demand from this long lockdown due to this awful pandemic is going to be unleashed, will be awesome! Can’t wait to be there!,” he wrote.

Xavier Woods responded with a simple, “Oh, good to know!”

Braun Strowman hyped The Strowman Express and the return of The Monster to the road.

“The #StrowmanExpress is coming to a town near you SOON! #ReturnOfTheMonster,” Strowman wrote.

RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles knocked the other tag teams and commented on hitting the road with Omos.

He wrote, “The AJ Styles and Omos-never-ending-#WWERaw-tag-team-title-reign-of-the-best-two-guys-to-ever-hold-the-titles-and-I-mean-everyone-including-new-day-and-every-other-team-on-Raw HITS THE ROAD AGAIN!!!!”

While Eva Marie has not returned to WWE yet but the company has aired recent “Eva-Lution” coming soon vignettes to hype her return, she indicated that she is also looking forward to getting back on the road with WWE.

“The #EVALution is beginning [raising hands emoji x 3] [fire emoji x 2] #WWE [partying face emoji],” she wrote.

Dolph Ziggler indicated that he may resume his stand-up comedy career now that WWE will be returning to the road. You can see his tweet along with other reactions below:

Don’t miss your chance to see the greatest @WWE Champion of your lifetime LIVE in person! #WWERaw https://t.co/XNlWyYQlFJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 21, 2021

As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse. We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady? https://t.co/0txoSzlV0h — Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2021

Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief live and in person. https://t.co/U55YWjqphJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 21, 2021

Oh, good to know! https://t.co/1DdAz1Y7Pm — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 21, 2021

+ already setting up #HEELCREW COMEDY TOUR shows!

Nature is HEELING! https://t.co/0SgcJIPgdO — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 21, 2021

Awesome! So happy to see @wwe going back on the road. The pent up demand from this long lockdown due to this awful pandemic is going to be unleashed, will be awesome! Can’t wait to be there! https://t.co/1g34SWKlWz — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 21, 2021

The AJ Styles and Omos-never-ending-#WWERaw-tag-team-title-reign-of-the-best-two-guys-to-ever-hold-the-titles-and-I-mean-everyone-including-new-day-and-every-other-team-on-Raw HITS THE ROAD AGAIN!!!! https://t.co/0HNkWnrfPd — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) May 21, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.