As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who had fought cancer, passed away in a Miami hospital early this morning.

Several social media tributes to Patterson have come in from around the wrestling world.

Triple H remembered Patterson as a member of the WWE family.

“No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze,” he wrote.

Stephanie McMahon commented on how she is grateful to have grown up with Patterson.

She wrote, “#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze [heart emoji]”

John Cena wrote, “Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick.”

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called this a major loss for the WWE family.

“A major loss for the @WWE family today. Pat worked alongside my family for years and was always invested in my success. Brilliant mind for the business and always ready to make a joke … at your expense! Rest In Peace, Pat. God bless,” Reigns wrote.

Below are more tributes from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Ric Flair, JBL, Charlotte Flair, Shawn Michaels, and others:

#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze ❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 2, 2020

No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze — Triple H (@TripleH) December 2, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020

This was a extremely hard hit today Pat Patterson is truly a special person. I enjoyed so many wonderful conversations with him throughout my time here. From talking @wwe to playing golf & some horrible jokes in between. This man is one I along with so many others will truly miss — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 2, 2020

Saddened to hear this. Pat helped me and hundreds of other up & coming wrestlers as we tried to figure the business out. A brilliant mind & a tremendous loss to this industry. Thank you Pat. https://t.co/qOv2cCOcjW — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 2, 2020

#RIPPatPatterson thank you for your advice and kind words 🙏🏼 will always be grateful.. pic.twitter.com/CKexKH75wo — KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) December 2, 2020

Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020

A major loss for the @WWE family today. Pat worked alongside my family for years and was always invested in my success.

Brilliant mind for the business and always ready to make a joke … at your expense!

Rest In Peace, Pat. God bless. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 2, 2020

I’m truly saddened to hear the passing of Pat Patterson. Always helpful, willing to offer advise, funny and kind to me. A legendary career. x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson always sat in or near gorilla and not only watched the shows, but made sure to compliment us on our way back ❤️. But I’ll always remember Pat most for coming to Xmas karaoke in NXT to sing the same song every year! Always the main event. He will be missed. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 2, 2020

Loved @wwe Hall of Famer Pat Patterson as a great friend and a mentor. The incredible times we had traveling the world, watching him sing karaoke, telling stories, talking golf are something I’ll treasure forever. Love you Pat, RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/xk3y08J24H — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) December 2, 2020

Few could speak the art of our industry into existence. Pat spoke to me, taught me so much, and helped me see what was really possible to achieve in my career. God bless you, Pat.

Rest In Peace. https://t.co/wfyiwbrkCA — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 2, 2020

RIP 💔🙏 Pat was a staple. Always came to NXT. Loved the women’s matches. He will be missed. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 2, 2020

No one had more passion for our business or went out of their way to help new talent, myself included, like Pat. Today we lost a legend. You’ll be sorely missed my friend. https://t.co/buOuM62Tkj — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 2, 2020

A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020

Wow – what a loss for the @wwe family. There was never a time I saw Pat Patterson backstage at a show or event where he wasn’t smiling or trying to make people laugh. Thanks for always being kind to me during our interactions. Your bright spirit will be missed. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 2, 2020

I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.