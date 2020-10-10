During the WWE Panel at the New York Comic Con Triple H spoke about the ongoing WWE Draft, and the effects it will have on the company’s talented roster. The Game states that the draft creates these “fantasy moments” within their industry, then hypes up a future showdown between WWE’s two top champions, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

The draft is always an exciting time because it creates these — I think in some ways the fantasy moments like I’ll be honest I don’t want to see Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns yet. I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan/Ric Flair scenario, is a Rock/‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin scenario, and you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. That’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.

Reigns and McIntyre clashed back at WrestleMania 35 from MetLife, with Reigns scoring a big victory following his return from leukemia. Whether the two will meet at the upcoming Survivor Series remains to be seen. Check out Triple H’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)