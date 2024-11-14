– The ticket pre-sale for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. on February 1 is underway. Fans interested in getting tickets to the 2/1 premium live event can do so at Ticketmaster.com with the code: ALLWWE. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the news on X today, writing, “Be there as the Road to WrestleMania 41 begins on Feb. 1 when Royal Rumble emanates LIVE from Indianapolis. Use presale code ALLWWE to get your tickets now.”

– Kaylie Guerrero, the youngest daughter of the late, beloved WWE Hall of Fame legend Eddie Guerrero, surfaced on social media on Wednesday to comment on the outpouring of love shared by the pro wrestling community on the 19-year anniversary of his passing, which tragically took place on November 13, 2005. “Seeing my Dad all over social media is always hard on this day. I’m forever grateful to have this clip of him.”

– On Thursday, WWE returned with an episode of a digital series dubbed, “WWE Break It Down” featuring The New Day. The 13-plus minute video was released on the company’s official YouTube channel. As noted, WWE has plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day on a future episode of WWE Raw. The official description for the aforementioned video, which you can view in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below, reads: “Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston reflect on 10 years of iconic New Day gear, including their “garbage” 2014 debut attire, video game–inspired sets, an emotional Luke Harper tribute and much more.”

