Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the Mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan, each surfaced on social media with photos and comments about their meeting this week to possibly bring WrestleMania to London.

As we reported on Thursday, the WWE executive met with the London Mayor about WrestleMania in London.

“Great conversation with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to discuss the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to London,” wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer. “Things are off to an exciting start…”

Khan also posted, “Yesterday I welcomed Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to City Hall to discuss our ambition to bring WrestleMania to London. I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world and it’s exciting to be working with the WWE team.”

In an additional post on X, Khan wrote, “Delighted to have met with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss making London WrestleMania’s first international destination. The meeting was really productive. Talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

