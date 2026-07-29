Brock Lesnar’s WWE future remains up in the air beyond SummerSlam.

Lesnar is set to face Oba Femi for a third time this weekend, as the two rivals collide inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam. With the Premium Live Event fast approaching, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been making the media rounds to promote the show.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take (see video below), Levesque was asked about what could be next for Lesnar once SummerSlam is over. While he admitted there’s no way to predict the former WWE Champion’s next move, he made it clear that Lesnar has always operated on his own terms.

“20-plus years, I’ve known him personally for that 20-plus years,” he said. “The one thing that I know more than anything else about Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar’s going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. So, when we get to Minnesota, when we get to this match — keep in mind, Brock, I believe in his mind, retired at WrestleMania. I believe that wasn’t enough for him. I believe he wanted to come back to prove Oba (Femi) wrong. He did that. He then wanted to go to Minnesota to SummerSlam, to his hometown. He wanted it inside Hell in a Cell. He has something here to prove. But the one thing I know about Brock Lesnar is it’s whatever he wants. So win, lose, draw, when that cage goes up, when it’s all over, no matter what the outcome, I’m gonna be watching that monitor just like you’re watching the monitor, just like millions of people are going to be watching at home, wondering what the hell Brock Lesnar’s gonna do next.”

Levesque added that he believes Lesnar is still capable of competing at the highest level, but ultimately the decision rests solely with “The Beast Incarnate.”

“It’s really in his court as to what he wants to do,” he continued. “Like I said, for Brock, there’s always gas left in the tank, I believe. He is one of those generational athletes. It’s just a matter of is this the right time for him? He’s come up against something like he hasn’t come up against in a long time, maybe since The Undertaker, in Oba Femi. You know, it all comes down to what does he see next for Brock? And the great ones know when to call it a day. Brock will know, but he’ll tell us in real-time, live, in Minnesota at SummerSlam. Or say never. If there’s a desire to see it, if the fans want to see it, if there’s a way to get it done, WWE will get it done. That’s what we do…”

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III inside Hell in a Cell is taking place on night one of SummerSlam, which goes down on August 1 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.