Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes Bron Breakker has all the tools to become one of WWE’s next breakout stars, and potentially eclipse the legacy of the legendary Steiner family.

Breakker has drawn comparisons to his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner ever since arriving in WWE, with some fans questioning why he wasn’t given the famous Steiner surname. While WWE has never hidden Breakker’s family ties, the company has instead focused on helping him establish his own identity.

That philosophy was highlighted during season three of WWE: Unreal, which premiered on Netflix today. As the series explored WWE’s efforts to build its next generation of main event talent, Levesque pointed to Breakker as someone capable of forging his own path rather than relying on his family’s reputation.

“Bron Breakker — smart, young, hungry, driven, coachable. Athletically has all the gifts,” Levesque said. “The challenge for Bron is, don’t become just the next Steiner, you have an opportunity to be so much more. Much like The Rock was so much bigger than Rocky Johnson. Much like Roman Reigns is so much bigger than Sika. Those talent didn’t lean on the past. They, in their own way, paid tribute to it while creating their own lane.”

Levesque continued by explaining that Breakker’s goal shouldn’t be to become another Steiner, but to create a legacy all his own.

“You really don’t want to be the next Steiner, you want to be the first Bron Breakker.”

For his part, Breakker made it clear that simply getting the opportunity to compete in WWE is something he still doesn’t take for granted.

“I love WWE. I love wrestling. It’s always been my dream, man,” Breakker said. “I get to live my dream. It’s crazy.”

Also during season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, John Cena revealed why he told AJ Styles not to do a certain WWE legends move during their memorable bout with multiple tributes to wrestling legends.

WWE Unreal season three premiered on Netflix on July 21.