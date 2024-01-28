Triple H has been asked about the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, which has horrific allegations.

Vince McMahon has stepped down from all his positions within TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and the TKO Board of Directors, forever altering the business landscape. This decision follows a lawsuit that accused him of being involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal by a former WWE employee.

Triple H was asked about it during the post-Royal Rumble presser.

“I’m going to do exactly what you would expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week. Ten-year, $5 billion Netflix deal. The Rock joining our board. Just sold out the Royal Rumble and put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. Yes, there is a negative. I want to focus on that and keep it to that,” he started off.

Triple H was then asked whether there were things in place to ensure a safe work environment.

“I’ll give you the most generalized answer I can. Everything possible. That is a very important thing to us, a very important topic to us. It’s as simple as everything possible.” Triple H responded when asked whether he had read the lawsuit. “I did not. I did not. Cody mentioned it, we all found out real time when you were. That’s the truth. I’ll go back to what I said before. It’s an amazing week for us. I don’t even want to get bogged down in the negatives of it. I just want to focus on the positives and where we’re going. We’re at the most exciting time of the year for us and the most exciting point, to me, business-wise, that we’ve ever had.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)