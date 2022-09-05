Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport about a wide range of topics, which included The Game discussing his health scare earlier this year, how he will no longer be able to wrestle, but how he’s okay with not competing anymore. The former 14-time world champion also confirms that he was supposed to do something on this year’s WrestleMania 38 card. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will never wrestle again now that he has a defibrillator in his chest:

“So I have a defibrillator in my chest which clearly is why I’m not wrestling, it’s why I would never wrestle again, which a lot of people ask me about, was I upset about that, the answer is no.”

How he is not bothered that he won’t be wrestling again:

“When they told me, I was like, ‘OK.’ I think Steph took it way harder than I did and was like, ‘It’s not bothering you?’ I was like, no, I rode it until the wheels fell off. I did everything I wanted to do and then some. It’s not about that for me and never has been. And I have a creative outlet. If the business is the adrenaline rush and sort of that magic of why you do this, right, those moments, I was getting those moments with all these other people. The difference to me in the business when I was wrestling, when I was an in-ring performer, it’s like saying, the success that you have, you’re very proud of and it’s why you do what you do, you love what you do, but when your kids get older and you begin to watch them do the things that they love and succeed at it, your level of pride will be at, that’s almost more rewarding than your career was for you. I feel that for these, from the time I was doing that at NXT, I’ll feel that on Saturday.”

Says he feared dying when he was ill:

“The whole time. It’s funny, I get emotional thinking about it, in some ways, it’s a gift to look at your life through those eyes. If they tell you you’re going to die on Tuesday, no one is going to, ‘Oh shit, I have a board meeting on Friday,’ right? It’s irrelevant.”

Says he had plans to do something with Gable Steveson at Mania 38:

“There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania that we had talked about, I was going to do something with Gable Steveson and try to get him launched and get going.”

