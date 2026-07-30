Triple H says injured wrestlers he encountered during rehabilitation were focused on returning to the ring, while professional athletes from other sports frequently asked when they could play golf.

Speaking with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth during Busted Open Radio, Triple H recalled rehabilitating his torn quadriceps at Dr. James Andrews’ facility in Birmingham, Alabama. Triple H has previously described professional wrestling as an art form that captures people’s emotions.

Triple H said he spent months in the same rehabilitation facility while attempting to return to wrestling.

Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of injuries in my career. There was a period of time when I had torn my quad, when I was in Birmingham, Alabama, for a long period of time, nine months, and I was in the same rehab place every single day trying to get back to doing this.

He recalled seeing prominent athletes from several major sports receive treatment at the facility.

I saw, with Dr. Andrews, every top name in sports at the time come through that place, whether the top of the NBA, NFL or Major League Baseball.

Triple H said Andrews noticed that many athletes were more interested in returning to recreational activities than their professional sport.

Andrews, who was the lead ortho at the time in the U.S., used to joke with me all the time about, “It’s funny that you never see these other sports guys come in here and talk about when they can get back to their sport. They talk about getting on the golf course.” “When can I swing a club again, Doc?” Their sport had become a job, and that’s what it was.

He said wrestlers undergoing treatment consistently asked when they could return to performing.

In our business, everybody that came through those doors to get something done was saying, “When do you think I can get back in the ring? What’s that timeline? When can I step back through those ropes? When can I get back in front of that crowd?” It’s the difference between what we do and all of the other things. It becomes this life-altering passion that you put your heart and soul into every day.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.