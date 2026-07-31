Triple H believes IYO SKY and Liv Morgan could deliver the defining match of WWE SummerSlam. During separate ESPN appearances, Morgan also revealed that retaining the Women’s World Championship would move her toward an ambitious goal for her title reign.

Morgan enters Saturday’s title defense with a 2-0 record at SummerSlam. She told SportsCenter that protecting that record matters, but extending her championship run is the greater priority.

I am over 100 days as champion, and I want to make it 1,000 days as champion.

Morgan recently dismissed criticism surrounding her lack of major televised title defenses. IYO secured Saturday’s opportunity by defeating Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final and immediately selecting her as the champion she wanted to challenge.

During his SummerSlam preview on ESPN, Triple H highlighted the contrast between Morgan’s championship confidence and IYO’s unpredictable offense. He believes their match could stand above every other contest scheduled across the two-night event.

The thing that might steal the show over the entire weekend is IYO SKY and Liv Morgan.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Triple H’s ESPN interview and Liv Morgan’s SportsCenter interview, with h/ts to Wrestling Inc. and NoDQ for the transcriptions.