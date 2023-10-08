Triple H spoke at the post-WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE press conference, where he took various questions from the media.

During it, Triple H talked about signing former AEW star Jade Cargill last month and the segment where Cargill arrived at WWE Fastlane where she was greeted by him on the kickoff show.

“When she’s ready to blow the roof off everything we do. There is one thing that I am, it’s patient for stuff like this,” Triple H says. “Her ability and rise has been incredibly quick. This is a different system. A different level of everything. What doesn’t exist elsewhere, does exist here, that opportunity to learn at a different level and get to a different place, that’s just the way it is. One thing I’ve learned about her in the short time I’ve known her is that she’s ready for it all. She’s ready to dig in, she’s ready to work her ass off. She wants to be the best. When I talked about the team, she’s ready to be on this team and drive everybody on the team. It’s exciting to see.”

“The thing you don’t want to do is put them in a position that they are sort of ready for. You want to make damn sure they’re ready. No matter what happens, she’s going to knock it out of the park. When is it? Not sure. Where is she going to go? Not sure. I can tell you this. There are a lot of people internally that are in charge of the brands. Everyone wants her. Everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her. I think that’s going to create some incredible programming. When she’s ready, she’s going to be huge. We had eyes on her before. She took a different path. It was an amazing path for her and exposed her to the world and a great opportunity for her. I’m glad she’s done what’s right for her and she’s here now and I look forward to strapping the rocket on her,” he said.