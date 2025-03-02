– Paul “Triple H” Levesque offered extremely high praise for Liv Morgan during the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto post-show press conference. The WWE Chief Content Officer referred to the women’s wrestling star as “one of the best WWE has in the ring.”

“Liv Morgan continues to impress me, a woman that a year ago many people would’ve said she’s great to have on the roster, a good hand and all those things,” Levesque said. “That just in this last…since May has become a megastar, and continues to surpass that to me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight thriving, looks even when in pain, she’s having the greatest time of her life doing it. And the little nuances she’s picking up, she’s earned that spot at the top and earned a spot to be called one of the best we have in the ring.”

– When asked about the possibility of women being in the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania 41, Triple H offered the following response at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto post-show press conference.

“I don’t believe in giving anybody a spot, ‘the women should have the main event spot,'” Levesque said. “Like, it’s nice, if it’s the most interesting thing on the show and it’s getting the biggest reaction which, when I put them in the main event, is because of that.”

As noted, “#WWEWomenDeserveBetter” was recently trending on social media, particularly on X, with another viral “#GiveDivasAChance” style movement seemingly coming to form, along with reports of women growing frustrated behind-the-scenes in WWE with their lack of big time opportunities.