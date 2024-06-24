Triple H talks WWE’s move to Netflix in 2025 and how game-changing it will be for the company.

The Game appeared on today’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show to promote this evening’s Raw, and discuss a number of key topics surrounding the industry. At one point in the chat Triple H revealed how WWE will not face the same censorship issues on Netflix that they face on cable (FOX & USA), and even cites specific examples of why the move to the streaming juggernaut will only benefit WWE in the run.

We spend large chunks of our time, every day, when we’re not thinking about the business at hand now, we’re thinking about those moments. In the fall, as the shows shift around, and then once we get to Netflix. Netflix is a completely different animal. It’s a streaming service. How are commercials going to work? How are breaks going to work? What’s the length of time? What are the restrictions or not restrictions? Being on Fox, if the crowd chants ‘holy shit’ or something worse, they take the audio (out). Sometimes, they take the picture and the audio out and it’s a black screen. The Rock comes in and you can’t tell what The Rock to do. He does what he does. We won’t have those issues with Netflix. The ability to be live globally and be seen live everywhere is a game-changing moment. In many ways, that’s sort of where the world is heading; streaming services. The NFL is sticking its toe in the water. NBA, every sport. It’s why this Netflix deal, for us, is so game-changing and everyone is going to be watching us in January, especially other sports, from the business side, they’re going to be watching to see what we do, what we do differently, and how it’s received.

WWE Raw will conclude its run on USA in January. However, the SmackDown brand will continue to air on USA beginning in the fall, with WWE’s third-brand, NXT, moving to The CW around the same time. You can check out Triple H’s full appearance on the Pat McAfee Show below.

