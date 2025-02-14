– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media this week to comment on the surprising WWE NXT debut of former AEW star Ricky Starks. “WWE NXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can ‘put you on the map,'” Triple H wrote. “Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift.”

– WWE Rivals returns with a new season along with WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E lineup returning this weekend. The debut episode of WWE Rivals on 2/16 will feature a look at the legendary rivalry between The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. WWE released a special preview of the episode on X, which you can check out below.

– LA Knight made an appearance on the court at the Washington Wizards game earlier this week. The official X account for the NBA team shared the following images of the appearance by “The Mega Star.”

– On the newest episode of WWE Playlist, WWE looks at John Cena’s “painful Elimination Chamber history” ahead of his return in the Men’s Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event.