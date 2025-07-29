Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return to the ring at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, stepping back into action after a year-long hiatus caused by a torn ACL and MCL.

In Episode 3 of WWE: Unreal, Flair opened up about the emotional aftermath of winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She admitted feeling unsure of how to react in the moment, and shared that Triple H advised her to “just be real” and let her emotions show.

Reflecting on her journey, Flair called 2024 one of the toughest years of her life. She spoke about how much she had always depended on her athleticism, and confessed to fearing she wouldn’t be strong enough to meet fans’ expectations upon her return. She said,

“2024 was really hard. The one thing that I’ve always relied on was my athleticism and when I felt like that got taken away, I was so scared not to come back and just… be good enough for the fans. Tonight is like the beginning of what I hope, is the best chapter of my career. I feel the most confident, me vs me, I’m here to do it all over again.”

On Episode 3 of WWE: Unreal, Triple H commended the WWE women’s roster for their impressive growth and professionalism, noting how quickly they’ve developed compared to their male counterparts.

In a conversation with Shane Helms following the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber match, Triple H pointed out the women’s strong pacing and deep understanding of in-ring storytelling, praising their performance as a standout example.He said,

“Their pacing and their understanding of the moments and not arguing about the moments is better than the fucking dudes. Look, to be honest, when you go down to the PC there’s fu*king five women that are great for every guy. It’s like they come in, six months later they’re really good, the guys are just starting to figure s*it out. They’re just way smarter than us.”

In the latest episode of the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, new behind-the-scenes footage revealed major debate among creative executives in the lead-up to the WrestleMania 41 main event featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

During a creative meeting, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque opined that Roman Reigns would be “dead in the water” without Paul Heyman.

The meeting, which included Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Ed Kosky, highlighted differing viewpoints over the direction of the marquee storyline.

Ultimately, the creative team’s discussions centered on the critical role of Heyman in Reigns’ character development, signaling concerns about the long-term trajectory of The OTC without The Wise Man’s involvement.

You can check out some highlights from the heated exchange below:

Triple H: “I’m of the opinion that Punk should go over at WrestleMania.”

Bruce Prichard: “I agree.”

Triple H: “Is Heyman going to f*ck Punk over like he is in his corner, but he’s still trying to do s*it for Roman? Punk should go over, and not only should Punk go over, but Heyman turns on him, doesn’t work, Punk overcomes Paul, beats either Roman or Seth. Punk not only survives, but thrives. Not seeing that?”

Kosky: “No, I see all of it, I just hate the finish at Mania.”

Triple H: “What do you mean?”

Kosky: “Punk going over is great, but Heyman decides to go with Seth and ends up…that way, feel much more shocking of this whole time, Seth manipulated this whole deal.”

Prichard: “I agree.”

Kosky: “Seth going over feels like a better story to me. Roman and Heyman have had such a good run where they’ve been synonymous that breaking them apart in the main event of WrestleMania is something worthy of that. This is finally starting to feel like a rich story worthy of WrestleMania instead of fighting over the love of Paul Heyman.

Triple H: “I see your point. I’m not sure I agree with it. I feel like, in that scenario, Roman is dead in the water.”

Kosky: “As far as?”

Triple H: “His character.”

Kosky: “Without Heyman?”

Triple H: “He’s not a babyface. He’s not a heel. He doesn’t have any s*it around him that made him successful and he got beat by CM Punk.”

Kosky: “There is part of me that feels like you saying that is what makes it interesting to me.”

