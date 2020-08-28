Triple H recently spoke to Metro UK to talk all things pro-wrestling, which includes The Game commenting on the #SpeakingOut movement and the return of the NXT UK brand. Highlights are below.

Calls BT Sport an amazing partner while commenting on their new facility

That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can’t say it enough – an amazing partner. ‘When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do – but they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally. They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world. It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.

On the #SpeakingOut allegations:

Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place – to professionalise and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do. ‘We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It’s zero tolerance for things of this manner. We look into everything. ‘We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly. While a lot of these things happened years ago, we take them very seriously,’ he insisted, adding that such behaviour wouldn’t ‘be remotely tolerated’. We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, “I didn’t wanna say anything.” ‘That’s the exact opposite of what we want. We’re trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be.

Says the brand is making the best out of the unfortunate pandemic circumstances: