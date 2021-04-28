WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque cashed in on company stock this week, bringing in more than $2 million.

A new SEC filing by WWE shows that Triple H sold 37,115 shares of Class A Common Stock on Tuesday of this week.

The stock was priced at $55.60 per share, for an approximate total of $2,063,594.

The SEC filing notes that The Game still has 49,973 shares of Class A Common Stock after this transaction.

