Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their MLB World Series win.

The Game took to Twitter today and shared a photo of the belt. He congratulated Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers on becoming the 2020 World Series champions.

He wrote, “LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title!”

As also seen in the tweets below, Triple H has sent custom WWE Title belts in recent weeks to the the Los Angeles Lakers for winning the NBA Championship, the Seattle Storm for winning the WNBA Championship, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.

Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/a7xMZsH7Dw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 7, 2020

After 16 years, the #StanleyCup is coming back to the Sunshine state… with THIS @WWE Championship. Congratulations to @RealStamkos91 and the @TBLightning on an amazing postseason run nobody will ever forget. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mQOCNraTTz — Triple H (@TripleH) September 29, 2020

