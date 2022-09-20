A custom WWE Title belt has been sent to the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club for their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate the Waterdogs LC and MVP Michael Sowers for Sunday’s championship win over the Chaos LC.

“Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship. A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil,” he wrote with a few photos of the WWE Title belt being used in the team’s celebration.

Triple H tagged Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil in his congratulatory tweet. It was announced earlier this year that WWE was an investor in the new lacrosse league.

Rabil took to Twitter today and posted more photos of the custom title, tagging Triple H along with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“At this year’s all star break we announced that the @WWE joined as an investor in @PremierLacrosse. On sunday we got our very own custom championship title to commemorate the big game [flexed biceps emoji] [trophy emoji] @TripleH @StephMcMahon,” Rabil wrote.

Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship. A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil pic.twitter.com/24jMR8Bfkb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2022

At this year’s all star break we announced that the @WWE joined as an investor in @PremierLacrosse. On sunday we got our very own custom championship title to commemorate the big game 💪🏆 @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/u7G0EWxx5Y — Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) September 20, 2022

