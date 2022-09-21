WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has sent a custom WWE Title to the new WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate the Aces on their 3-1 2022 WNBA Finals win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, which made them the first professional sports team to win a championship in the city of Las Vegas.

“Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes,” he wrote with a photo of the title.

The team responded and thanked Triple H, along with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“[star-struck emoji x 2] Thank you, @TripleH @StephMcMahon @WWE!,” they wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on Triple H sending a custom title to the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club for their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win, the first team to win the championship since WWE became a PLL investor earlier this year. PLL co-founder Paul Rabil also weighed-in, and photos of the team with the title were revealed.

Below are the tweets from Triple H and The Aces:

Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/VZOkel8EPs — Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2022

