This past Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam marked a monumental occasion for the company. It became the first premium live event (pay-per-view) that was not run by Vince McMahon in the company’s long history following McMahon’s sudden retirement a couple of weeks ago. The show took place from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The new head of creative, former 14-time world champion Triple H, took to Twitter this morning to tout the success of SummerSlam and send a big thank you to the WWE Universe for kickstarting his era with a bang. The Game writes, “SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted.”

Every champion retained gold at SummerSlam, with Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match in the main event.