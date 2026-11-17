WWE is celebrating a major milestone in the career of one of its biggest Superstars of all time.

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, marks the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s official WWE debut, and the company is commemorating the occasion with special merchandise, social media tributes and highlights from his legendary career.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque also took to social media to acknowledge the milestone, reflecting on his decades-long relationship with The Rock, which included their memorable rivalry during WWE’s Attitude Era.

“The most electrifying career in all sports and entertainment started 30 years ago… today. November 17, 1996,” Levesque wrote. “Small towns, stadium sell-outs, bumps, bruises, and one hell of a ride. An honor and a pleasure to create with you, The Rock”

Both men remain involved in WWE at the corporate level, with Levesque serving as the company’s Chief Content Officer and overseeing its creative direction, while Johnson holds a position on the Board of Directors for WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings.

As part of the anniversary celebration, WWE Shop has released exclusive merchandise honoring The Rock’s career, including a limited-edition replica of the Intercontinental Championship he first captured in 1997.

The commemorative championship is priced at $699.99, with only 100 replicas being produced.

“Before he was The People’s Champion, The Rock laid the foundation for his meteoric rise by capturing the Intercontinental Championship, a pivotal moment now immortalized in this 30 Years Limited-Edition Signature Series Intercontinental Championship Replica Title Belt,” the official WWE Shop description reads. “This rare collectible, one of only 100 produced, commemorates his initial 1997 title victory with exquisite zinc alloy plates and 30 cubic zirconia stones that radiate with the same charisma as The Great One.”

The description concludes, “The polyurethane leather strap and intricate detailing make this a guaran-damn-teed showstopper for any collection, so secure this monumental piece of sports entertainment history before it’s gone forever.”

The most electrifying career in all sports and entertainment started 30 years ago… today. November 17, 1996. Small towns, stadium sell-outs, bumps, bruises, and one hell of a ride. An honor and a pleasure to create with you. @TheRock https://t.co/JV9o5wJP8P — Triple H (@TripleH) November 17, 2026