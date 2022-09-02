Triple H recently sat down with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where The Game promoted this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, as well as the Worlds Collide NXT event on Sunday. Aside from talking about the shows The Game shared advice that Vince McMahon gave to him after he took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How strange it is for him that Vince McMahon is no longer involved with WWE:

“In some manner — it’s even hard for me to picture now that he’s not in the equation. And he’s not, in any way, shape or form, but it’s hard to think about that he’s not there.”

Advice that Triple H gave to him

“Just be confident in your decision-making, listen to people, be open to ideas and collaborate with other people.”

How he hopes to make decisions that are unique and not just copycat what Vince would do:

“It doesn’t mean it’s right or wrong, we use the term in the business ‘chocolate and vanilla.’ I want chocolate, you want vanilla. One of us has to pick a flavor, he would always pick the flavor. Now it’s my turn to pick the flavor. It’s all good, it’s all ice cream, but it’s my time to pick the flavor and I have to be confident in those decisions and I can’t look back and say, ‘well what would Vince want to have for a flavor?’ Because it just wouldn’t be authentic then.”

