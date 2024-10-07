Could there be more to this Bill Goldberg and WWE thing?

After the WWE Hall of Fame legend returned for an interesting segment at WWE Bad Blood 2024 over the weekend, there has been a lot of buzz about a potential return to the ring for Goldberg, who pointed into the camera and shouted “You’re next!” at GUNTHER.

In an update, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has kept the momentum going, with talk of Goldberg doing more in WWE picking up after sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the two backstage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. after their segment.

With the segment he was involved in being designed to promote WWE Crown Jewel, and with Goldberg having a history of having matches at the WWE in Saudi Arabia shows, anything is possible.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down on November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.