Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Triple H spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics including advice from Vince McMahon about booking wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Advice from Vince McMahon regarding booking:

“Vince taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong,” said Levesque. “You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see.”

His goal as a booker:

“Writing this stuff is a feel,” said Levesque. “You can analyze stories and how they come together, but how does it make you feel? If you can make people feel those stories, they’re going to be invested in the product. That’s how we try to approach, find that ultimate emotional place for the talent and the characters and the stories they’re in.”

Importance of giving back to the fans: