Triple H pulls back the curtain.

The WWE Chief Content Officer and former 14-time world champion took to social media today and shared the first two minutes of the highly anticipated WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary, which details the incredible journey to the company’s biggest show of all time and the number of major changes that were made along the way.

You can’t always predict the road that will bring you to your destination… or the destination itself, for that matter. Here’s an exclusive look at the first 2 minutes of #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, premiering July 3 at 7pm ET on @WWE’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/PyLrtq3PFV — Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2024

The full Behind The Curtain documentary will premiere on July 3rd. It was initially supposed to drop the week after WrestleMania XL, but the project was delayed due to the mass amounts of footage that was shot.