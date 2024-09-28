All the stars were in the house for WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

Even Larry.

CM Punk’s famous dog was in a stroller backstage with “The Best in the World” for a brief meeting with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque — and the moment was captured on camera.

The WWE CCO shared footage of his meeting with Punk and Larry the dog while backstage at the September 23 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“All kinds of legends were backstage at WWE Raw this past Monday,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the video on his official X account, which also features Bianca Belair. “…CM Punk and I were there, too.”