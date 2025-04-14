Donald Trump has maintained a long-standing connection to professional wrestling. His involvement with the sport dates back to WrestleMania IV and V, both of which were hosted at Trump Plaza.

While appearing on the “Flagrant” podcast with Andrew Schulz, WWE CCO Triple H shared his thoughts on Trump. He said,

“Nick Khan, our company president, always says, ‘The most charismatic guy wins—it doesn’t matter what your policies are. Charisma wins debates.’ And historically, that’s pretty accurate. Trump, whether you like him or not, is incredibly charismatic. He knows how to provoke reactions, and there’s a certain genius to it.”

He continued, “Do I think he learned that from wrestling? Not necessarily. I think it’s just part of who he is. There are a lot of billionaires out there, but why was he the one always on the cover of PEOPLE magazine? Why was he seen as the face of wealth and status? It’s his personality, his presence — he knows how to command attention. That’s why he’s gotten as far as he has.”

Notably, Trump also has close ties to WWE through his connection to Linda McMahon, Triple H’s mother-in-law, who served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration during his presidency. She is currently the secretary of the US Department of Education.

WWE recently spent several weeks overseas in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, with episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown being broadcast from various international locations, including the United Kingdom and Spain.

The company has already confirmed its return to Paris, France for WWE Clash In Paris.

During an appearance on Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, Triple H shared more on WWE’s global expansion plans. He said,

“This year we’ll be in Paris, France — that’s going to be incredible. We’re heading back to Perth, Australia. The Middle East always delivers big. We haven’t even tapped into South America yet. We’ve got plans for Mexico and so many other places coming up — and we will be there.”

Randy Orton announced last August that he had signed a new five-year contract with WWE, securing his position with the company until 2029.

Once his current contract expires, Orton hopes to sign another five-year deal.

During a recent interview with Complex, Orton said, “I’d love to sign another five-year contract after that. I know realistically there’s gonna be a day when I gotta’ stop. But it’s like, I don’t even think about that because I’m having so much fu*king fun right now. Knowing that it was all taken away from me, or almost was all taken away from me. Just knowing that I can’t do it forever, it’s just every second I’m around the guys in the locker room, that camaraderie, there’s nothing like it. Every second I’m in the ring feeling the energy from those fans, there’s nothing like it. And knowing that there’s a cap on that, it just makes it easier to make sure that I’m just always enjoying this.”

Orton currently lacks an opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens revealed he would undergo neck surgery.

During the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens announced that he needed to step away from the ring due to a neck injury that required surgery.

Orton continued, “If we’re being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin. I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he’s gotta’ go through that. Even more than a physical journey he’s gotta’ go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body’s been through it, and now he’s paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.”

The interview highlights, “Orton has set Owens up with a second opinion from a surgeon he worked with previously.”

Orton was out of action from May 2022 to November 2023 due to a back injury.