– Paul “Triple H” Levesque chimed in on social media to comment on the introduction of the new WWE Women’s United States Championship. “The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business,” he wrote via X. “The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort. So, who’s going to step up and take it?”

The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort. So, who’s going to step up and take it? pic.twitter.com/Zyg5mzhWiC — Triple H (@TripleH) November 9, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: #SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced a NEW Women's Title… the WWE Women's United States Championship! 🇺🇸 Who will be the FIRST EVER WWE Women's United States Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U9Vf5G2CtR — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

– UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira was shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York during the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

CHAMA! 🗿#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ocEeQds6BB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 9, 2024

– During the final segments of the 11/8 WWE SmackDown show, Michael Cole checked in with an update on Randy Orton. Cole noted that Orton was at a local hospital being treated for “undisclosed cervical injuries.” This is as a result of the pile driver he took from Kevin Owens during the show.