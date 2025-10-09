Cody Rhodes has proven himself as the legit quarterback of WWE.

Whether it’s his command of the sold out crowds anywhere domestically or internationally, “The American Nightmare” is a fan-favorite and a top merchandise mover, in addition to carrying the company as an active Undisputed WWE Champion that is on the road constantly.

One example is this week, which Paul “Triple H” Levesque felt the need to highlight with a photo and a statement shared via social media on Wednesday evening.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to X and shared a photo of Cody Rhodes snapping a selfie in the mirrors at a gym he found in an airport while traveling from Dubai to Perth.

In the statement that accompanied the photo, the WWE boss-man and WWE Hall of Fame legend who once held a similar schedule as one of the faces of the memorable WWE Attitude Era touted the work ethic shown by Rhodes this deep into his veteran career.

“People only see results,” his post began. “They don’t see what it takes to achieve them. 14 hours to Dubai. Find a gym in the airport… grind. 10 more to Perth. Straight to ESPN hit… meet Make A Wish families.” Levesque continued, “QB1 stuff. What it takes to be a WWE Superstar. Thank you to all.” He concluded the message with a brief postscript in parenthesis that read, “(Sorry Cody Rhodes, felt like I needed to share).”

Cody Rhodes recently returned from filming his role as Guile in the new Street Fighter movie based on the popular video game franchise. The film also includes fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who portrays the character Akuma.

Rhodes made it back in time to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut event on September 20.

Since then he has been appearing each week on WWE programming to build up his showdown against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, which headlines the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event scheduled for this Saturday, October 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

Also advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show airing in the early morning hours for fans in the United States due to the time difference in Australia, is WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, John Cena vs. AJ Styles in one of the final appearances for Cena’s year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour, as well as Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in women’s tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday for live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage.