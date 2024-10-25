The promotional push towards WWE’s industry-changing debut on Netflix at the start of the New Year continues.

On Friday, October 25, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with some special behind-the-scenes footage.

In addition to WWE Raw moving from the USA Network to Netflix every Monday night starting on January 7, 2025, the company will be filming and releasing documentary content for the international streaming platform.

“Hang on tight … the road to Netflix begins,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the random behind-the-scenes footage he shared on X on Friday.

Check out the special footage via the X post embedded below.