Triple H made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the most difficult challenge he’s faced in his career. It turns out that coming back for a match after not wrestling for a long period of time is just that.

“You see Taker talk about this, and other guys. I don’t think I’ve ever had something harder in my career than moments where you don’t wrestle for an entire year, or longer. Or, a long, long period of time like that and you come out and it’s like ‘Okay, do this at the highest level.’ Try to continue adding to what you’ve done without letting yourself or anyone else down. It really is, that is the most difficult challenge I’ve ever faced. Having those times when you don’t wrestle for a year, the pressure is immense.”

Transcription by Ringside News