– Seth Rollins celebrates his 39th birthday today.

– Today marks one year since the day Sexxy Red made her first appearance on NXT in an in-ring segment with Ava.

– HawaiiNewsNow.com has a new article up on Jeff Cobb, now going by the name JC Mateo, finally making his highly-anticipated debut in WWE.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share photos of himself, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE color-commentator Pat McAfee at the Indiana Pacers game this week. “Thank you to Tyrese Haliburton for the hospitality,” wrote Levesque via X. “Love the intensity of playoff basketball.”

Thank you to @TyHaliburton22 & the @Pacers for the hospitality. Love the intensity of playoff basketball. pic.twitter.com/s5eGCe6Krk — Triple H (@TripleH) May 28, 2025

– WWE added the complete 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match via the company’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday. WWE Money In The Bank returns on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.