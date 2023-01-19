The pro wrestling world has paid tribute to ROH Hall of Famer & ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe this week, with a massive outpouring of love and support that we haven’t seen for most wrestlers who pass.

Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday evening following a fatal car accident near his home in Delaware. You can click here for the absolute latest on the accident and Briscoe’s passing.

We noted before how Vic Joseph paid tribute to Briscoe as WWE NXT went to commercial break on Tuesday night, shortly after news of the tragedy broke online. WWE also nixed the planned funeral segment with NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, which was to put Pretty Deadly’s tag team title shot to rest. WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H also paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter.

“An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe,” he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels added, “On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss.”

AEW and ROH issued the same statement on Briscoe’s passing, with the same graphic. AEW also paid tribute to Briscoe on Dynamite, and said they were taping a tribute show after. The promotions tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin wrote, “I lost one of my kids and the world lost a great man! RIP!”

Impact Wrestling also issued a Twitter statement and remembered Jay as a trailblazer.

“IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans,” they wrote.

The NWA added, “The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe. An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with.”

GCW posted a video tribute and wrote, “With a broken heart, we mourn the loss of Jay Briscoe. A Fighter, a Brother, a Father, and a Champion. Thanks for the memories. We love you and we will never forget you. Rest in Peace [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]”

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale added, “Jay Briscoe was an amazing athlete, a brother to many (in and out of the ring) and most importantly a father who loved and valued his family above all else. A truly heartbreaking loss and he won’t be forgotten. Rest in Peace and Power, Jamin [heart emoji] Thank you for everything.”

NJPW linked to a website tribute for Briscoe, and wrote, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Jay’s family, friends and fans.”

Seth Rollins wrote a series of tweets to pay tribute to Briscoe, who helped him land in ROH years ago. Rollins remembered Briscoe as being special.

“Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. After I signed with WWE, Jay would come to the Salisbury house shows to drink beer and to hoot and holler. He loved the business and he was a great human and friend. Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband. Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya. He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other. I’m crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special,” he wrote in the tweets.

Cody Rhodes added in another tweet, “I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening.”

Big E paid tribute to Briscoe as another tag team wrestler, writing, “We certainly studied & “borrowed” from the Briscoe Brothers. They have left an indelible mark on tag team wrestling. I was blown away by the trilogy with FTR. My deepest condolences to Jay Briscoe’s loved ones.”

Adam Cole remembered his friend and rival with a heartfelt tribute, writing, “I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay.”

CM Punk posted a simple message to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Jay Briscoe forever”

Ace Steel wrote on Facebook, “I hadn’t seen the Boys in years until this past July at the ROH PPV. I was so excited as I’ve always got on with them fabulously. Respectful. Talented. Great and Loyal. Family men. My ROH tryout match was at the old Murphy Rec Center 2002 vs Jay Briscoe and we clicked. It earned me a spot to work there and I’ll always remember that. Feeling for his wife, Mark and pulling for his daughters to recover. JAMIN PUGH/ Jay Briscoe – We lost a good one”

AEW World Trios Champion Nick Jackson wrote in his Instagram Stories, “Life is so unfair. It’s way too short. Jay, I love you man. I’m praying for you and your entire family. This has left us all heart broken. RIP my friend.”

ODB, who was the storyline cousin to The Briscoes in ROH, took to Instagram and wrote, “Tonight we remember one of the greatest in prowrestling. Jay Brisco was one of my favorites in prowrestling. It was an honor to be able to be apart of the briscos in ROH and having dinner with the whole brisco family on their farm. Jay was a an all around great person. My heart hurts for his brother Mark and his whole family. RIP brother you will be remembered as a legend.. You will be missed.”

Mick Foley added on Facebook, “I just woke up to the sad news that Jay Briscoe has passed away in a terrible car accident in Delaware. I first saw Jay perform, along with his brother Mark, at an ROH show in Long Island in 2005, and was immediately impressed with their passion for professional wrestling – and the unique look and style that helped make them one of the finest tag teams in the world. Although I did not know the Briscoes well, I thought they were an amazing team, with a résumé of great matches with a who’s who of some of the greatest workers of their era. I last saw ‘Dem Boys’ in action from a front row seat when they took on the Von Erichs at ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ in July, 2022. My deepest condolences go out to to the Pugh family and the friends and fans of Jay Briscoe.”

Kevin Owens also shared a lengthy tribute to Briscoe, which you can see below, along with the aforementioned tributes, plus posts from the following promotions, WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, indie wrestlers, AEW stars, and other pro wrestlers: Pro Wrestling NOAH, MLW, CZW, MCW, PROGRESS Wrestling, ECWA, Warrior Wrestling, The Wrestling Revolver, The Cauliflower Alley Club, Enzo Amore, Marina Shafir, Matt Hardy, Bayley, Jordynne Grace, Dijak, Bobby Fulton, Mia Yim, Tay Melo, Bronson Reed, Matthew Rehwoldt, Lince Dorado, Deonna Purrazzo, Lio Rush, Aron Stevens, Velvet Sky, Rhett Titus, NWA World Tag Team Champion Bestia 666, Bully Ray, Davey Richards, Joe Galli, Ricky Morton, Ian Riccaboni, Arn Anderson, Mike Bennett, Miro, Tony Schiavone, Matt Cardona, Nick Wayne, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, Bandido, Sean Waltman, Eddie Edwards, Sami Zayn, Rush, Dragon Lee, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Frankie Kazarian, Jose The Assistant, The Iron Sheik, Ricochet, Bull Dempsey, John Silver, Adam Pearce, Jeff Cobb, Brian Pillman Jr., Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Joey Janela, Bret Hart, Allison Danger, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Gabe Sapolsky, Andre Chase, Austin Aries, Taz, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, Tommy Dreamer, AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, Tyson Kidd, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Brock Anderson, Drew Gulak, Andrew Everett, Maria Kanellis, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, EFFY, Joel Gertner, Bobby Cruiser, Natalya, Nick Aldis, Danhausen, Chelsea Green, Buddy Matthews, Brandi Rhodes, KENTA.

While these are numerous tributes to Briscoe from promotions and wrestlers, there are many more on social media as Briscoe was well-respected and loved across the business.

Briscoe, who captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles with brother Mark Briscoe for the thirteenth time in December by defeating FTR at ROH Final Battle, was to turn 39 on January 25. Jay began wrestling back in 2000. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion, one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a thirteen-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame last year.

