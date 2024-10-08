Paul “Triple H” is back helping with the promotion of NXT on CW for week two of the new cable television home for the weekly Tuesday night prime time show for WWE’s secondary brand.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., the WWE Chief Content Officer joined Shawn Michaels in dusting off an “oldie but goodie,” as the two revised their classic D-Generation X “State of the Union” bit to USA Network from back during the WWE Attitude Era.

“Shawn Michaels and Triple H have an important message regarding WWE NXT on The CW,” read the announcement including the video on WWE’s official X account.

Watch WWE NXT on The CW State of the Union featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from St. Louis, MO.