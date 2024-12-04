Look for more morphing and shifting of things in WWE as time goes on.

The WWE Chief Content Officer said as much while speaking with Sports Illustrated at the big WWE press event at Netflix Headquarters on Tuesday, December 3, to promote the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6.

During the discussion, Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke about the company having the ability to morph and shift things around more than ever lately, while discussing the surprise return of Drew McIntyre from WWE Raw on December 2.

“He was dying to come back,” Levesque said of McIntyre. “He wasn’t hurt, he wasn’t injured. Let’s just give you a little breather here for a second.”

Levesque continued, “And whether that’s spending some time at home enjoying your family, whatever that is, or whether that’s, hey, I have this other project I wanna work on. I have this project that Netflix has come up with, I’m gonna work on that. Whatever. Us having that ability to morph and shift things around and keep things fresh, I think is a tremendous opportunity for us. So, I’d look for more of that too.”

Make sure to join us here on 1/6 for live results coverage of the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.