During the WWE Night of Champions 2025 post-show, Triple H commented on CM Punk’s first match in Saudi Arabia, whether he’ll wrestle one more match, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show below:

On CM Punk making his debut in Saudi Arabia: “If you’d have told me 10 years ago that CM Punk would be here in Saudi for the WWE, I would have thought you’re out of your mind. But people grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn, and they learn a lot in life. Not only was I privileged to watch them this week as they prepared for this fight, I was privileged to watch two men grow as people, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi Arabia, to just cherish where he is at in life and his career and the things he gets to do and the opportunities that he has. I was incredibly proud of him.”

On potentially wrestling one more match: “You can chant that all you want, there ain’t one more match in this. You know how they say, ‘if it’s the last thing I do?’ It would be the last thing I do.”

