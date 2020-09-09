Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate everyone on last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II event, which opened with Finn Balor defeating Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title, and closed with Rhea Ripley winning a Steel Cage match over Mercedes Martinez.

Triple H especially gave props to Ripley and Martinez.

He wrote, “#RESPECT to both of these women. An incredible main event to end a huge episode of #WWENXT. Congratulations to everyone for #NXTSuperTuesday II. #WeAreNXT”

NXT will return to its normal Wednesday timeslot next week. Matches announced include Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango VS. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

#RESPECT to both of these women. An incredible main event to end a huge episode of #WWENXT. Congratulations to everyone for #NXTSuperTuesday II. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/y1nUAo1Fzw — Triple H (@TripleH) September 9, 2020

