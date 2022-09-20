WWE officials reportedly held an all-employee meeting today.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Triple H held the meeting at company HQ today, where more positive changes were announced for employees.

It was noted that the meeting included a concentrated effort from the trio, and seemed to help boost morale within the company.

Among the announcements were employees learning that the company will be expanding its flexible work policy, with details to be shared soon.

The flexible work policy was first announced during a November 2020 virtual “Town Hall” meeting. It was announced then that the policy, depending on the employee’s role within the company, will allow them to choose to work from the office or from home, and would not require the employee to return full-time to the office. This was during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no word yet on what the policy expansion will consist of.

The WWE executives also announced that their paid holiday schedule will be expanding significantly. WWE is now adding Veteran’s Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving Eve, and a “floating holiday” to the 2023 schedule.

The current list of paid holidays now looks like this: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day (July 3-4), Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving (November 22-24), Christmas (December 25-29).

It was noted that WWE will still tour some of these dates, so some days off for certain workers may vary.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.