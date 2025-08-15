Triple H and Stephanie McMahon showed they’re serious about fitness while enjoying some downtime in Greece.

The power couple were spotted soaking up family time on a boat around Mykonos this week, bringing their kids along for the adventure.

You can check out some photos from their beach outing below:



Matt Riddle has doubled down on his criticism of CM Punk, once again calling him difficult to work with while also taking jabs at Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the former WWE star was asked about his remarks from a June interview in which he labeled Punk a “b*tch to work with” during their time in WWE. Riddle stood by his original comments, making it clear his opinion hasn’t changed — and added a few extra shots at other big names in the process.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On CM Punk: “I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b*tch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. Kudos to him, the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise. When you’re looking at WWE, especially with TKO, I don’t think they care about anything else. They go, ‘What do you want to get paid? You bring this much value, okay, good.’ Right now, hats off to him, he’s killing it. He’s wrestling, he’s staying active, he’s staying busy. His fans seem to love him. So, I have no ill will towards the man, I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. That’s not a knock, I’ll tell you this, I’m not getting that much better, faster, or stronger and I can tell you that he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches.”

On Goldberg and Roman Reigns: The thing is, I’ve noticed this, even with Bill Goldberg and certain people I’ve rubbed the wrong way. Even Roman Reigns at one point I rubbed the wrong way, they get really angry when you spit facts. So if I say you’re hard to work with and you can’t fight, CM Punk gets really mad. When I say Goldberg, you’re a terrible wrestler and you injure people, he gets mad. They asked me to talk crap about Roman, I told everybody, ‘Hey, you might beat me in the ring, but if we were in a cage or in the street, I’d beat the hell out of him.’ He knows that and I know that and everybody else knows that. From what I’ve noticed, and it’s crazy because we’re in this world of sports entertainment, a lot of people get really angry and really uncomfortable with the truth. Especially fans as well.”

Bully Ray says Paul Heyman’s recent praise for Karrion Kross has left him questioning the true nature of Kross’ WWE exit.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray pointed to Heyman’s remarks on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” where Heyman likened the fan support for Kross to the groundswell Steve Austin experienced in WWE before his breakout success.

Kross’ contract officially expired this past Sunday, marking his departure from the company, but Bully noted that Heyman’s comments make the situation feel less straightforward.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Paul Heyman’s endorsement of Karrion Kross: “There was something said last week that I don’t think you can disregard, because it’s coming from one of the smartest people in the entire wrestling industry. This smart person is comparing Karrion Kross to one of the top two or three most over people in the wrestling industry. When Paul Heyman says that Karrion Kross reminds him and his groundswell of a Stone Cold Steve Austin, that can’t fall on deaf ears. Why would Paul Heyman put himself out there like that? Does he just like Karrion Kross so much that he knows, ‘Well, the kids contract’s coming to an end. They’re getting rid of him, but let me say something nice about him on the way out and compare him to Stone Cold Steve Austin’?”

On how that affects his thoughts about Kross’ release: “Paul’s opinion goes very, very far in the WWE. So Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are Hunter creations. Are we to think that a Hunter creation has fall so far from the initial creation to the point where Hunter himself is like, ‘Yes, we have to cut these two because we don’t see anything in them. What do you think, Wise Man? What do you think, Oracle? What do you say, advocate?’ The advocate, and the Wise Man and the Oracle say, ‘Well, he kind of reminds me of Steve Austin.’ And Triple H still goes. ‘Yeah, but we still gotta get rid of him.’ That doesn’t add up to me.”