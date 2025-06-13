WWE executives know people in high places.

Real high places.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque met with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently to strategize about the upcoming President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Kennedy shared a photo of the three together on social media today.

Additionally, Triple H commented on the meeting writing, “Thank you for having us, Secretary Kennedy. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”