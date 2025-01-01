Cora Jade has some new ink.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jade posted some photos of her new tattoos.

In early 2024, Cora Jade suffered a leg injury during a match with Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Title at an NXT house show, which sidelined her for a period of time.

Jade made her return at NXT’s CW Premiere, helping Roxanne Perez in a successful defense of the NXT Women’s Title against Giulia.

You can check out some photos of Cora Jade’s new tattoos below:

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon were spotted at Mar-A-Lago on New Year’s Eve to ring in the new year with Donald Trump. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Andrew Guliani, who shared a picture with Triple H.

Donald Trump has previously expressed his admiration for Linda McMahon, with rumors circulating about her possibly heading the Department of Education under his administration. Trump and his wife, Melania, were also seen at the celebration, continuing their festive moments.

As for Vince McMahon, it remains uncertain whether he attended the party, especially given the ongoing legal challenges he is facing. Vince is currently dealing with a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, which had been paused for six months during a federal investigation but has now resumed.