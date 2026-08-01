Vaughn Evelyn Levesque made her official WWE television debut by opening WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

The daughter of Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicked off the premium live event with a rendition of “God Bless America” before the action got underway.

WWE later shared footage of the performance on its official X account, writing, “A beautiful rendition of ‘God Bless America’ to kick off SummerSlam. SummerSlam is streaming RIGHT NOW on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited!”

While Vaughn has occasionally been seen alongside her parents at WWE events over the years, the SummerSlam appearance marked her first official appearance on WWE television.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.