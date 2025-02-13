– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and his wife Marissa were all in attendance at the Linda McMahon Senate Confirmation on Thursday afternoon.

– The WWE NXT debut of Ricky Starks helped the show see a small increase in viewership for this week’s show on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The episode drew 801,000 total viewers, up from the 766,000 that tuned into the show one week prior on February 4. The key 18-to-49 year old demographic saw a slight decrease from week-to-week, however, as the 2/11 show pulled an 0.18 rating in the coveted demo, while the 2/4 show scored a 0.20 target demo rating.