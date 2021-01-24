WWE superstar and top company executive Triple H recently spoke with The Hindu to promote the upcoming Superstar Spectacle, and discuss the possibility of building a Performance Center in India. Highlights are below.

Whether an Indian talent can emerge as WWE champion:

“Only the best of the best of the best” can shine through amongst the competition at the highest level in WWE. Do I believe they all have the potential [to be the best]? Absolutely. But when you have champions like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns (the current WWE universal heavyweight champion), the competition is stiff and it is not easy to get there. To become a WWE champion is a true accomplishment.

Wanting a Performance Center in India:

The intent and desire is to come to India and recruit enough athletes. Certainly, there is a desire amongst Indian people for us to be on the ground as well. At some point, we would love to have a performance centre, or more than one centre, in India… have athletes train there and produce localised WWE content. When you see talents from your region succeed locally to get to the bigger stages, and to watch their careers develop… that is the goal. Because the only thing bigger than WWE in India is cricket. That’s something to be said.

On Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19:

Luckily for Drew, he was asymptomatic. Our medical staff has cleared him, and I couldn’t be more happy about that.

On a possible in-ring return: