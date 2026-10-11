Despite coming up short against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, LA Knight appears to have made quite an impression on WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Knight challenged Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Although Reigns ultimately retained his title, Triple H believes Knight emerged from the encounter in an even stronger position.

During an appearance with Cathy Kelley on the WWE Money in the Bank post-show, Levesque praised Knight’s performance and explained why he believes the popular WWE Superstar further established himself as a legitimate main event attraction.

“LA Knight, to me, left this match greater than he went in,” Levesque said. “LA Knight proved that he is a Megastar. LA Knight proved that he belongs in that title scene. LA Knight proved that he is a top attraction in this business.”

While Knight earned considerable praise, Triple H also made it clear that Reigns reinforced his status as one of WWE’s most dominant performers.

“But Roman Reigns proved there’s only one Roman Reigns,” he continued. “He got pushed to his limit, but the mission that he is on, he was successful in tonight, showing the world that Roman Reigns is on a different level from everybody else.”

Levesque also pointed to Reigns’ ability to get the job done without assistance, suggesting that overcoming the reigning champion will be a difficult task for anyone moving forward.

“And I think this time, by himself, that is going to be a hard thing for anybody to overcome.”

Elsewhere during the post-show discussion, Triple H reflected on the overall theme of Saturday’s event, highlighting the emergence of younger talent throughout the WWE roster.

“The theme that stuck out to me tonight was youth. And I saw it across the board,” Levesque said. “I saw it with the women’s Money in the Bank, you saw it in the men’s Money in the Bank, you saw it with Oba Femi having a night tonight pushed hard by Bronson Reed.”

He specifically singled out Femi’s victory over Reed as another example of WWE’s rising stars making an impact on a major stage.

“There’s not many people Bronson Reed can’t stop in WWE, but certainly Oba Femi isn’t one of them.”

Femi defeated Reed during Saturday’s premium live event, while Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.