– Roman Reigns surfaced via social media on Friday morning with a video teasing his role as Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie scheduled to be released in October of 2026. As noted, Cody Rhodes also filmed a significant role as Guile in the film based on the popular video game.

– Speaking of Roman Reigns, during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque named “The OTC” as his dream opponent.

“If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing,” Levesque said. “Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. It’s hard for me to say. I think if — in this moment right now, a current superstar — if I could go back in time and do what I did in my peak, it would be Roman Reigns.”

Levesque continued, “He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar but branching out into Hollywood. He’s going to be a massive, massive [star].”

– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com provided an update on rumors of Shayna Baszler returning to WWE after her appearance on this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Homecoming special.

“Regarding Baszler those in the company said that they expect and hope she take a coaching or producing position,” Meltzer wrote. “At this point nothing is in place and it was just a one-off thing this week.”