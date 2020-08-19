Triple H Talks Ratings, Randy Orton In WWE NXT, Karrion Kross Praise, Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole, More

As noted earlier, Triple H hosted a media call earlier today to promote Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event. You can click here for part 1 of highlights from the call. Below are more highlights from the call:

* He was asked about Randy Orton possibly working with NXT talents. He said there are always conversations. Orton is vocal about the possibility on social media and he gets calls from wrestlers all the time who want to work with NXT talents

* He was asked about learning lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic era filming and if there will be a new head writer for NXT. He said they shift things around in writing the show and the group leading things currently includes himself, Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” Brian James, noting that everything goes through them first. There are lessons to be learned everywhere but the biggest difficulty has been in the shifting of everything as COVID makes everything exponentially harder. He said not having fans to bring noise and energy makes things hard. He mentioned training young talents to work the crowd but now they’re not able to do that. With everything going on, he’s very happy with where they’re at

* He was asked what Karrion Kross brings to the table. He said he’s had his eye on Kross for a long time and he sees major talent there. He called Kross a sponge for the business and said he’s always learning. Like NXT Champion Keith Lee, Kross’ improvement and growth rate has been huge since coming to NXT

* He was asked about ratings – what’s important, demographics, viewers and what else he focuses on. He said he’s focused on NXT. He said thank God people do care about that stuff the way they do but at the end of the day it’s about the fans and the product. Put the best product you can out, hope fans want to watch. He looks at the numbers but not the way fans do online. He doesn’t worry about what others online argue about, he just worries about NXT

* He said NXT wrestlers on RAW Underground is a cool opportunity for them. Just because they’re on RAW Underground doesn’t mean they’re on the RAW roster. He likes it and it’s a unique opportunity

* He said “we will see” in regards to the “Takeover: XXX” match with Adam Cole possibly leading to more matches for Pat McAfee. He said McAfee is an amazing athlete and after watching him train, he sees McAfee is a natural. He knows the match will be scrutinized but he’s putting McAfee in the match because he knows McAfee has the ability to pull it off. He believes both competitors will make it spectacular

* He was also asked about Bronson Reed. He loves how Reed isn’t a clone of other Superstars, he likes people that are different. There was a process to get Reed where he’s at but now Reed is “there” and he’s ready. He talked with NXT Champion Keith Lee the other day and Lee was bragging on how proud he is of Reed coming into his own

