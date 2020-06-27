Triple H Talks Relationship Between The Kliq and The Bone Street Krew

WWE’s Triple H recently appeared on the Gorilla Position to discuss the relationship between The Kliq and Undertaker’s Bone Street Krew. Highlights are below.

Whether the two groups had any animosity:

There was no real animosity or anything there but like putting stickers on the locker room or whatever, we’d play it up in front of each other. If we were in Germany and everybody went to the bar at night, we’d put our crew on one side, they’d put their crew on the other side. We’d laugh about it and talk about it the next day and everything like that. By the end of the night, when things thinned out, we might all be together in the same place laughing and joking, but the majority of people saw us separated.

Recalling them getting tattoos:

I remember when they all got tattoos. We all were like, ‘Oh my God, none of us are getting Kliq tattoos, I can tell you that. They’re laughing at us and saying we’re a bunch of marks for ourselves, Oh my God, they all got tattoos?’

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)